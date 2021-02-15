Venus (XVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $101.75 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $48.50 or 0.00099918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $409.82 million and $101.75 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,449,927 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

