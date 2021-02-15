Verasity Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.47 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 85.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $2.47 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00089890 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00249768 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019984 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

