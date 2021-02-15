VeriCoin Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $544,027.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,306.96 or 1.00000985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,479,293 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

