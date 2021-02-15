VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $486,024.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,901.61 or 0.99912146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00093626 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002996 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,478,595 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

