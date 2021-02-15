Vertcoin One Day Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $43.89 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 150% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,473.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.40 or 0.03714524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00434075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.40 or 0.01479570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00499598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.00466694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00330612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00030865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,750,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.