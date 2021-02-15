Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 70,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

