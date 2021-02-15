Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $213.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

