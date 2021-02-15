Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,268,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 906,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $5,735,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 88,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,467,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,823,000 after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $213.98. The company had a trading volume of 76,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,624. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

