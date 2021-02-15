VerusCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,626.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $20,626.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00081620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00088850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00394482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00186345 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,747,037 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

