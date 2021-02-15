Viacoin Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and $1.00 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.83 or 0.00445133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,370 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

