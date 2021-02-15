ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,160,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 121,250,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.