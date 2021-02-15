Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 623,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

