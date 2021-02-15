Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $96.58 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

