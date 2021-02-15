Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 484,927 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 364.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.74% of TrueBlue worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $693.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

