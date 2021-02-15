Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.94 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

