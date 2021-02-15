Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Halliburton worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

HAL opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

