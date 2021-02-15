Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

