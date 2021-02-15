Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Planet Fitness worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

PLNT opened at $77.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

