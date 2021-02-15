Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.59 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after buying an additional 929,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $3,435,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH opened at $73.40 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 5,396 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $377,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,464 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

