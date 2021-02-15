Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after buying an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,303,000. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 792,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

