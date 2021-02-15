Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $41.40 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

