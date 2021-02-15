Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,877 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of ITT worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

