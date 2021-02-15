Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of STORE Capital worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in STORE Capital by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

