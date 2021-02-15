Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.06 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.98% of Tutor Perini worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 591,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,679 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11,817.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,191,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPC opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $891.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

