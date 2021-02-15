Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.33 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

