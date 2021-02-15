Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.57 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of G-III Apparel Group worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $7,866,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $3,967,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 282,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $2,882,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 78.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

