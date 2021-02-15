Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.85 Million Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 243.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of The ODP worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,397,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

