Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Portland General Electric worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR opened at $42.10 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

