Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $249,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $43.52 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

