Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

NYSE:MHK opened at $169.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

