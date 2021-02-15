Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,391 shares of company stock worth $8,151,551. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.44 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.