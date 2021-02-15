Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of AGNC Investment worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,460,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.35 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

