Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,373 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 235,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.74.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

