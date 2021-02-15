Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,426 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.14 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.