Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,664 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

TEAM stock opened at $252.97 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

