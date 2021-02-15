Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Carter’s worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 169,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,780,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,233. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

