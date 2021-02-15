Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 617.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232,074 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

