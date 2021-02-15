Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,738 shares of company stock worth $48,008,439. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $197.81 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $202.65. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

