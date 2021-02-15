Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of SWK opened at $175.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

