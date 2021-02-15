Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.00.

TDG stock opened at $576.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.