Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,574 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.06% of Equillium worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $27.05.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

