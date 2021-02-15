Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,697 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 62,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

