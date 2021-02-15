Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,003 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK opened at $161.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.