Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 360,155 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,155 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Perspecta worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Perspecta by 124.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Perspecta by 12.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 43.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Perspecta by 20.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRSP opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

PRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

