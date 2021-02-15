Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 395,565 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395,565 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of Boingo Wireless worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

WIFI stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $559.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.08.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.