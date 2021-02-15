Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 472,332 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of PNM Resources worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,116,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.60 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

