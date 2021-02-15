Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,615 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Celanese worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE opened at $132.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

