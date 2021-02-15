Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,230 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,049,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 63,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.