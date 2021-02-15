Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,224 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,980 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

VMware stock opened at $145.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

