Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,703,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,627,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE AIRC opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

